BadgerCare hearing set in Wausau Wednesday
Wausau will play host to a hearing on potential changes to Medicaid and BadgerCare today at Northcentral Technical College, including the change to required drug screenings and charging monthly premiums to childless adults receiving BadgerCare. Jon Peacock, Research Director for the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, says these changes affecting childless adults now could negatively affect families in the future.
