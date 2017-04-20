BadgerCare hearing set in Wausau Wedn...

BadgerCare hearing set in Wausau Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Wausau will play host to a hearing on potential changes to Medicaid and BadgerCare today at Northcentral Technical College, including the change to required drug screenings and charging monthly premiums to childless adults receiving BadgerCare. Jon Peacock, Research Director for the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families, says these changes affecting childless adults now could negatively affect families in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16) Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,603,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC