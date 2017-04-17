'Again and again'

Each time there is a tragedy, such as the recent shootings in Wausau, we hear that it is "time to heal and move on" or some version of that sentiment. Each time there is a tragedy, such as the shootings in Wausau, we also hear a call to arms, this time issued by Assembly person Mary Felzkowski from Irma, who wants citizens of Wisconsin to be able to carry concealed weapons, even though they do not have a permit to carry.

