2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest

2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest

Wednesday

While checking out the Granite Peak skycam view during the StormTrack9 weathercasts, or while driving by Rib Mountain, you probably noticed the snow is getting thinner. That means it is time once again for the exciting Rib Mountain snowmelt contest! It is very easy to enter, just enter your email at the very bottom, then go on to pick the date the last bit of snow will melt off of Rib Mountain.

Wausau, WI

