Woodchucks Open "The Bullpen" This SeasonTuesday, March 7WAUSAU, WI...
The Wisconsin Woodchucks will be adding another new piece to Wausau's Athletic Park in time for the 2017 Northwoods League season. "The Bullpen" will be located along the first base line and will feature a redesigned Leinie's Lodge and concession stand while adding pergola roofs and tables.
