Women's March in Downtown Wausau
Ahead of International Women's Day, around 100 people gathered at the 400 Block in Wausau for a women's rights demonstration. Activists from three Central Wisconsin groups voiced their concerns about several issues, including health care and equal pay in the workplace.
