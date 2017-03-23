Wisconsin shooting victims ID'd as cop, bank workers, lawyer
Authorities on Thursday identified those killed in a series of northern Wisconsin shootings as two bank workers, a lawyer and a veteran police detective. The victims in Wednesday afternoon's attacks at a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex in the Wausau area were Everest Metro police Detective Jason Weiland, Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62, and attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann, 43, the state Department of Justice said.
