Weiland Visitation Set, No Further Info

13 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks, Jason Smith with the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, and Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks provide an update on the shootings from 3/22/17 Everest Metro Police Chief Wally Sparks, Jason Smith with the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, and Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks provide an update on the shootings from 3/22/17 WESTON, WI -- Visitations for Detective Sergeant Jason Weiland have been set at D.C. Everest Senior High School on Tuesday, March 28th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 29th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. No other details were officially released by the Department of Justice on Friday, and no new information will be released until next week.

