Wausau Dealer Sentenced for Meth ConnectionThursday, March 9MADISON,...
A 14th defendant has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with a 127-pound Minnesota-to-Wisconsin meth conspiracy. 30-year-old Patrick Keenan of Wausau was sentenced on Wednesday.
