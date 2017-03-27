Visitation Tuesday for Everest Metro detective; blue lights honor victims
A visitation for a central Wisconsin detective who was shot and killed during a rampage in the Wausau area will be held Tuesday, as the community shines blue lights to honor the victims. Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland lost his life last Wednesday as he was attempting to arrest a man holed up in a Weston apartment building.
