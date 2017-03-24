Visitation announced for officer killed in Wausau area shooting, memorial fund for victims set
The Department of Justice released the visitation info for Detective Jason Weiland who was shot and killed during a shooting spree in Marathon County on Wednesday . Visitation will be held at DC Everest Senior High School at 6500 Anderson Street in Schofield, Wisconsin.
