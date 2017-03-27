Vigil Held for Shooting VictimsWESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) - A vigil...

Vigil Held for Shooting VictimsWESTON...

A vigil honoring the four people killed in Wednesday's series of shootings, near Wausau, was held at Kennedy Park in Weston on Sunday. Despite the rain, the park was filled with a sea of umbrellas and people gathering to support one another during this difficult time.

