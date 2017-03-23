Victim's husband appeals for calm aft...

Victim's husband appeals for calm after Wisconsin shooting

The husband of one of four people killed in a string of shootings by a suspect who is Hmong urged community members not to "get caught up in colors" in reacting to the attack. Nengmy Vang, 45, is accused of launching a rampage that spanned three northern Wisconsin towns on Wednesday, killing his wife's divorce attorney, a police detective and two people at the bank where his wife worked.

