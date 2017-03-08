UW-W brings world's music to Sullivan

UW-W brings world's music to Sullivan

Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

Music education students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater brought their celebrated "Sounds and Visions" enrichment program to Sullivan Elementary School Friday, with the theme of "Music Around the World." At a number of different stations, students learned about different musical concepts and even got to try out different instruments themselves.

Wausau, WI

