UW-W brings world's music to Sullivan
Music education students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater brought their celebrated "Sounds and Visions" enrichment program to Sullivan Elementary School Friday, with the theme of "Music Around the World." At a number of different stations, students learned about different musical concepts and even got to try out different instruments themselves.
