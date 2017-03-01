Tomah man ruled incompetent in Wausau police shooting case
The prosecution of a 36-year-old man shot by a Wausau police officer 19 months ago while hiding behind a basement washing machine is indefinitely suspended, according to online Marathon County court records. A judge has found Adam Radek of Tomah incompetent to continue in his defense on gun and drug charges based on findings of four doctors who evaluated him, court records said.
