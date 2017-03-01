Tomah man ruled incompetent in Wausau...

Tomah man ruled incompetent in Wausau police shooting case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXOW-TV La Crosse

The prosecution of a 36-year-old man shot by a Wausau police officer 19 months ago while hiding behind a basement washing machine is indefinitely suspended, according to online Marathon County court records. A judge has found Adam Radek of Tomah incompetent to continue in his defense on gun and drug charges based on findings of four doctors who evaluated him, court records said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human torture and pet torture! Feb 19 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb 9 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,962 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC