The - Iron Raven' has landed: Tattooing returns to Merrill

Thanks to local residents Dave and Nicole Knapp, as of Wednesday tattooing and body piercing returns to the community in the form of Iron Raven Tattoo & Piercing located at 1106 W. Main St. Born and raised in Merrill, Dave brings nearly 20 years of body art experience to the couple's new location. Prior to the opening of the new shop, the Knapps previously owned and operated Lucky Raven Tattoo & Piercing on Knox Street in Wausau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.