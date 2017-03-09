The - Iron Raven' has landed: Tattooing returns to Merrill
Thanks to local residents Dave and Nicole Knapp, as of Wednesday tattooing and body piercing returns to the community in the form of Iron Raven Tattoo & Piercing located at 1106 W. Main St. Born and raised in Merrill, Dave brings nearly 20 years of body art experience to the couple's new location. Prior to the opening of the new shop, the Knapps previously owned and operated Lucky Raven Tattoo & Piercing on Knox Street in Wausau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb 19
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli...
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC