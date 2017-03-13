Superior Capital buys Wilson-Hurd ass...

Superior Capital buys Wilson-Hurd assets as an add-on

Superior Capital Partners LLC has acquired the assets of Wausau, Wisconsin-based Wilson-Hurd Manufacturing , a maker of customized membrane switches, nameplates, touch screens, keypads and other user-interface and product identification solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

