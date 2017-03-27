Silver Alert subject driving towards Northeast Wisconsin
A man believed to have cognitive issues, such as dementia, is missing from Eau Claire and believed to be headed towards Northeast Wisconsin. Donald Skinner's PT Cruiser was seen east of Wausau at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, and police believe he's continuing east.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC