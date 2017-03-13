Silence instead of prayer recommended before board meetings Thursday, March 16
UNDATED Meetings of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors may start with a moment of silence instead of an opening prayer. The Wausau Daily Herald reports that the county's Executive Committee recommended the moment of silence at a meeting Tuesday.
