Silence instead of prayer recommended before board meetings Thursday, March 16

UNDATED Meetings of the Marathon County Board of Supervisors may start with a moment of silence instead of an opening prayer. The Wausau Daily Herald reports that the county's Executive Committee recommended the moment of silence at a meeting Tuesday.

