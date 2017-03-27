Schimel Faces Questions on 3M, Rape Kits

Schimel Faces Questions on 3M, Rape Kits

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Under the court settlement reached in November, 3M Corp. agreed to make $665,000 in upgrades at two plants in Wausau, while the state opted not to seek fines against the company. During a Joint Finance Committee hearing on Wednesday, state Rep. Katrina Shankland questioned the message that action could send to other companies, who may decide to cut costs by violating laws until they are caught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16) Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC