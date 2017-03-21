Pub Updates Historic Building Storefr...

Pub Updates Historic Building Storefront with Kolbe Folding Windows

Enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of Malarkey's Pub and Townies Grill in historic downtown Wausau, Wisconsin, Kolbe Ultra Series Folding Windows match the traditional architecture, offer modern performance and offer restaurant guests prime views. One year after Wausau was organized as a town in Wisconsin, Courthouse Square was purchased for $100 in 1853.

