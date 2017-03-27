Police block road near apartment standoff
As the investigation continues into a shooting rampage that left four people dead, the estranged wife of the shooting suspect tells our ABC sister station in Wausau that his health is getting worse. The suspected shooter, Nengmy Vang, 45, has been in the hospital since a gun battle with police which ended an hours-long standoff following the shootings in Rothschild, Schofield and Weston.
