Officers Support Officers During Traumatic TimesFriday, March...

The Wausau area's finest have experienced a traumatic loss, but a group of their own is here to help. Marathon County has an Officer Peer Support Team already in place to help law enforcement talk through the experiences they face in the field, according to Wausau Police Lt.

