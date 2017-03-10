New bilingual advocates begin work at...

New bilingual advocates begin work at HAVEN

HAVEN recently welcomed two additional advocates to its staff who will be serving both Spanish speaking and English speaking clients. They are Esther Schulz and Myriam Bluemn, and they would like to introduce themselves to the community.

