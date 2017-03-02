Neighbors react to deputy-involved sh...

Neighbors react to deputy-involved shooting

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WAOW

A Marathon County deputy fatally shot a Wausau man in a quiet neighborhood in Rib Mountain early Thursday morning, and many neighbors had no idea until later in the day. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a deputy fatally shot and killed 33-year-old John Hall following an armed hostage situation.

