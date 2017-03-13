Madison driver stopped on Beltline go...

Madison driver stopped on Beltline going 119 mph

Monday Mar 13

Authorities say over the weekend they stopped a man in Madison who was driving 119 mph in a 55 mph zone. The Dane County Sheriff's Office says they stopped the driver just before 1 a.m. on Saturday on the Westbound Beltline near Old Sauk Road.

