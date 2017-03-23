Linetec's Expansions Adds 70 Jobs, Doubles Machine Capacity
Part of the latest job growth is a $3 million investment to double the capacity of the thermal services department. Linetec in Wausau, Wisconsin continues to expand capacity and add new jobs to support the market's increased demand for high-quality finishes and high-performance architectural metal products.
