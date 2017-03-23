Linetec's Expansions Adds 70 Jobs, Do...

Linetec's Expansions Adds 70 Jobs, Doubles Machine Capacity

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Products Finishing

Part of the latest job growth is a $3 million investment to double the capacity of the thermal services department. Linetec in Wausau, Wisconsin continues to expand capacity and add new jobs to support the market's increased demand for high-quality finishes and high-performance architectural metal products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16) Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC