High winds cause power outages Tuesday, March 7

WAUSAU, WI There are power outages across the region because of high winds. Wisconsin Public Serviuce says wind gusts above 40-miles-per-hour were strong enough to bring trees and tree limbs down across power lines.

Wausau, WI

