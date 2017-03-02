Haunted Sawmill to return for 2017
After taking a hiatus in 2016, Vincent Mudgett has pulled on his mask, picked up his axe and trudged back to work at the Haunted Sawmill. As of last summer, Vincent's future looked uncertain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb 19
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC