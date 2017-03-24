Father of six named as gunman in Waus...

Father of six named as gunman in Wausau area shooting rampage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A 45-year-old Weston man is the suspect in the shootings that killed four people, including his estranged wife's divorce attorney, during a shooting rampage just outside Wausau. A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy Vang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Human torture and pet torture! Feb '17 dotdotdot 1
Local Tard Feb '17 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
loan lender loan shark (Aug '16) Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16) Sep '16 Right 1
News Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Captain Yesterday 3
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,799,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC