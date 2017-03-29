Fallen officer to be laid to rest in Wausau area shooting rampage
Visitation will continue Wednesday for Jason Weiland, the Everest Metro Police detective killed in the line of duty in last week's shooting rampage. A funeral and graveside ceremony will follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb '17
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb '17
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
|Wisconsin couple wins their North Dakota pipeli... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Captain Yesterday
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC