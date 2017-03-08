DOT traffic control safety program de...

DOT traffic control safety program designed to save lives

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Lakeland Times

Bob Pound, an instructor in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's Emergency Traffic Control and Scene Management course, talks to approximately 40 participants at the Woodruff fire department Saturday. Traffic control performed by law enforcement personnel, as well as personnel with volunteer fire departments, at something like an accident scene or a spill or in flood conditions is another one of those things people, for the most part, take for granted.

