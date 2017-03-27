Candlelight Vigil for Shooting Victim...

Candlelight Vigil for Shooting Victims Planned

Saturday Mar 25

The vigil begins at 6:45 p.m., four days after two bank workers, an attorney and a Everest Metro police officer were gunned down at three different locations just outside of Wausau. Police say a 45-year-old Weston man in a domestic dispute with his estranged triggered the outburst.

Wausau, WI

