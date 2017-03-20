Americans for Truth About Homosexuality: LGBT Push for 'Equality' is 'Satanic'
Peter LaBarbera, founder of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality, gave a talk on March 10 about the destructive agenda of the LGBT movement and how it manipulates language in particular to disguise its evil intentions and spin them in a positive light -- darkness to light -- which, he added, is truly "satanic." LaBarbera presented his talk at the Wisconsin Christian News Ministry Expo and Conference in Wausau, Wisc., on March 10. In a discussion about how "Words Lose their Meaning" when adopted and manipulated by the LGBT movement, LaBarbera gave the example, "Come Out of the Closet."
