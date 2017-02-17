WPS Helps Scouts Earn Electricity Mer...

WPS Helps Scouts Earn Electricity Merit Badge

Thursday Feb 16

For the 65th year Wisconsin Public Service will be helping boy scouts earn their electricity merit badges. On Saturday they'll be holding a clinic in Wausau.

