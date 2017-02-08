WJMT back on the air as - Bluejay 730'
After less than three days off the air, Merrill's WJMT radio station started its new life Jan. 27 as "Bluejay 730" under the operation of Sunrise Broadcasting. Both WJMT AM and its sister FM station, WMZK, were sold to Christian broadcasting group, WRMV.
