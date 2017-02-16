"Westies" discuss recent drug raid with police Tuesday, February 14
WAUSAU, WI "The Westies" - a neighorhood group on Wausau's west side, met with Wausau PD last night to discuss a recent drug and gun raise lasr week. More than a dozen people gathered at the Wausau Labor Temple to discuss what they can do to keep the community safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC