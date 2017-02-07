Wausau, Shawano Hospitals Fined on Drug LawsSunday, February...
The state of Wisconsin has fined 22 hospitals over the course of the last nine years for not complying with a law requiring them to offer emergency contraception to rape victims. The Wisconsin State Journal is reporting that the hospitals include Wausau's North Central Health Care, which was fined twice in 2008 and 2013 for a total of $12,500.
