Wausau Parks and Rec. Committee Discusses Drone Use

Wausau's Parks and Recreation Committee discussed drone usage throughout the city's parks and if policies may need to be implemented or not at their meeting Monday night. Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department Director for Wausau and Marathon County, Bill Duncanson, says they like many other cities have been waiting for a federal stance on this issue.

