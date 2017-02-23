Trump nixing transgender bathroom dir...

Trump nixing transgender bathroom directive does not impact Wausau schools

Thursday Feb 23

The Trump Administration has done away with an Obama-era directive allowing transgender students at public schools to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. School leaders say the move has no direct impact on the Wausau School District.

Wausau, WI

