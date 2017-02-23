Trump nixing transgender bathroom directive does not impact Wausau schools
The Trump Administration has done away with an Obama-era directive allowing transgender students at public schools to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with. School leaders say the move has no direct impact on the Wausau School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human torture and pet torture!
|Feb 19
|dotdotdot
|1
|Local Tard
|Feb 9
|Ha-Ha
|1
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark (Aug '16)
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC