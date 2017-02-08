Three people arrested in Wausau drug sting
Authorities in Wausau seized 19 guns, along with eight pounds of marijuana, 11 marijuana plants, a psilocybin mushroom grow chamber, 895 grams of mushrooms, and 686 prescription pills in a drug bust Monday. Cullen Osburn, the man accused of murdering a UW-Stout student, spends Wednesday night in a Dunn County jail cell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Wausau Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08)
|Jan 27
|Jeff
|6
|Marissa Mayer
|Nov '16
|SirQwert
|2
|Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15)
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|12
|loan lender loan shark
|Oct '16
|Igotmyloan
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house"
|Sep '16
|Right
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wausau Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC