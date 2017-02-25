T.B Scott library offering free tax prep assistance

Merrill area taxpayers can get personal tax preparation help in one of three remaining sessions at T.B. Scott Free Library. Wisconsin Judicare staff will offer 30-minute consultations on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 3-6 p.m.; on Saturday, March 11, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; and on Tuesday, March 21, from 3-6 p.m. While reservations are recommended for the half-hour sessions, they're not required.

