School Board Candidates Want Bathroom Policy Changed
Two Wausau School Board candidates want to see the Wausau School District Policies changed follow President Trump doing away with Obama Administration guidelines for transgender bathrooms. One of those candidates, Lee Webster, tells Newsline 9 that removing the policies should be no different than implementing them.
