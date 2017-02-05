Police beef up patrols for drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday
Officials from Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wausau Police Department said they will be on the look out for intoxicated drivers on Super Bowl Sunday. Sgt. Bryan Wrycha with Wisconsin State Patrol said there will be more officers on the road for the big game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
