Police beef up patrols for drunk driv...

Police beef up patrols for drunk driving on Super Bowl Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Officials from Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wausau Police Department said they will be on the look out for intoxicated drivers on Super Bowl Sunday. Sgt. Bryan Wrycha with Wisconsin State Patrol said there will be more officers on the road for the big game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan 27 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
News Milwaukee moves towards razing "hoarder house" Sep '16 Right 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC