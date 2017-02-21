Online posting offers to sell food stamps Thursday, February 23
Reports of someone selling their food stamps on Facebook has the attention of the Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Department of Social Services. The person posted on the Wausau Online Garage Sale Facebook Page that they were looking to sell their benefits for cash.
