Non-Profit Group Looking to Build Act...

Non-Profit Group Looking to Build Active Aging Center

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

A community non-profit group is looking to secure funding to create an active aging center in the Wausau community. The name of the facility would be "The Connections Place" and the group already has a board of directors comprised of eight community leaders in Wausau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wausau Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Tard Feb 9 Ha-Ha 1
Looking for Captains Restaurant recipe - Cheese... (Nov '08) Jan 27 Jeff 6
Marissa Mayer Nov '16 SirQwert 2
News Feingold campaigns in Wausau Tuesday, November 1 Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Muslims plan to build mosque in Wausau area (May '15) Oct '16 MAGA2016 12
loan lender loan shark Oct '16 Igotmyloan 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Wausau Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wausau Forum Now

Wausau Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wausau Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wausau, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC