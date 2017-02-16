Non-Profit Group Looking to Build Active Aging Center
A community non-profit group is looking to secure funding to create an active aging center in the Wausau community. The name of the facility would be "The Connections Place" and the group already has a board of directors comprised of eight community leaders in Wausau.
