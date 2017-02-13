Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Cases Ri...

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Cases Rising

Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, or NAS, causes infants to be addicted to opioids once they're born because of their mother's use of drugs during the pregnancy. Sarah Walder, a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, tells Newsline 9 that the treatment for the newborns usually takes about a month.

