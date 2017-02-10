More
Wisconsin DPI Superintendent Tony Evers is questioning a proposal in Gov. Scott Walker's budget that requires school districts to strictly adhere to Act 10 in order to receive a share of $650 million in new funds. The budget proposal specifically relates to districts that don't require employees to pay a 12 percent share of their health insurance costs.
