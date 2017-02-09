Man Could Be Charged in Child's DeathThursday, February 9WAUSAU, WI...

Man Could Be Charged in Child's Death...

Wausau police are recommending the child's father be charged with second-degree reckless homicide for his infant's death nearly nearly 18 months ago. The father, whose name was not released, was arrested on an unrelated probation matter and later freed, according to WAOW Newsline 9. The seven-week old boy died in August of 2015 under circumstances that have not been detailed.

