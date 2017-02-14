Lincoln County Sheriff's reports
A 23-year-old Merrill man was arrested Monday afternoon in the Town of Merrill on a warrant charge. The Wausau Police Department asked Lincoln County deputies to attempt to locate the man who was wanted through Marathon County for two counts of battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and intimidating a victim.
