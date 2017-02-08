Granite Peak Angles for Increased WaterTuesday, February 7WAUSAU, WI...
Granite Peak's efforts to expand continue to be met with criticism, this time on the topic of increasing the amount of water coming in to the ski area. Granite Peak's operators are hoping to increase their water flow to 6.4 million gallons a day to aid in snowmaking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
